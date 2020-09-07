Hours before nightfall, still no final list of 40 cities with nightly curfew, closed schools

Health and government officials are struggling to finalize a list of the 40 cities that will be placed under nightly curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus, amid heavy pushback by municipal leaders, according to public radio reports.

The nightly closures are to begin tonight, after being approved by the cabinet on Sunday.

Army Radio quotes a health official who insists the list will be sealed by nightfall. The 40 cities and towns are so-called red zones with the highest infection rates.

The curfews will be in effect every day between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Non-essential businesses will be closed during the curfew. Schools will be closed at all times.