Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Houthis say ‘no cause for concern’ for free navigation through Bab el-Mandeb strait

By AFP Today, 2:36 pm
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People sail their boat past container ships anchoring near the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb off Yemen’s coast in the Gulf of Aden on August 6, 2026. (AFP)
People sail their boat past container ships anchoring near the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb off Yemen’s coast in the Gulf of Aden on August 6, 2026. (AFP)

A member of the Houthis’ politburo seeks to allay global fears for international shipping through the crucial Bab el-Mandeb waterway after fighters from the Iran-backed group completed their takeover of the area.

“Freedom of navigation and international trade in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb are safe and orderly,” Hazem al-Assad tells the Al-Araby al-Jadeed news outlet. “There is no cause for international concern, as they face no danger from the Yemeni side.”

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