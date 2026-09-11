Houthis say ‘no cause for concern’ for free navigation through Bab el-Mandeb strait

A member of the Houthis’ politburo seeks to allay global fears for international shipping through the crucial Bab el-Mandeb waterway after fighters from the Iran-backed group completed their takeover of the area.

“Freedom of navigation and international trade in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb are safe and orderly,” Hazem al-Assad tells the Al-Araby al-Jadeed news outlet. “There is no cause for international concern, as they face no danger from the Yemeni side.”