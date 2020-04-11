Iran deaths hit 4,357 as ‘low-risk’ businesses open

Iran today reports 125 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the overall toll in the Middle East’s worst-hit country to 4,357.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour tells a news conference that 1,837 new infections have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 70,029.

Iran has carried out 251,703 tests for the virus so far, he adds.

Of those admitted to hospital, 41,947 have recovered and been discharged, while 3,987 are in critical condition.

The update comes as Iran starts reopening “low-risk” businesses in a bid to protect its sanctions-hit economy.

— AFP