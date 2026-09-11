Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026
Iranian president arrives in India for BRICS summit
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in New Delhi for an 11-member BRICS summit where the Middle East conflict will be high on the agenda, Indian broadcasters show.
Pezeshkian, on his first visit to India as leader, will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IRNA news agency says. The two-day BRICS summit opens tomorrow.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here