Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Iranian president arrives in India for BRICS summit

By AFP Today, 12:10 pm
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Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek on September 1, 2026. (Kristina Solovyova/POOL/AFP)
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek on September 1, 2026. (Kristina Solovyova/POOL/AFP)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in New Delhi for an 11-member BRICS summit where the Middle East conflict will be high on the agenda, Indian broadcasters show.

Pezeshkian, on his first visit to India as leader, will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the IRNA news agency says. The two-day BRICS summit opens tomorrow.

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