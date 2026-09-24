Israel supporters, dignitaries take seats ahead of Netanyahu speech
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The gallery above the main floor at the United Nations General Assembly Hall fills up with supporters of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his speech.
Among the guests in the audience are pro-Israel attorney Alan Dershowitz and urban warfare expert John Spencer, who has defended Israel’s conduct in Gaza.
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