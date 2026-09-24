Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Israel supporters, dignitaries take seats ahead of Netanyahu speech

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:53 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

European Council President Antonio Costa speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
European Council President Antonio Costa speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The gallery above the main floor at the United Nations General Assembly Hall fills up with supporters of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his speech.

Among the guests in the audience are pro-Israel attorney Alan Dershowitz and urban warfare expert John Spencer, who has defended Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

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