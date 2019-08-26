Kahlon: Some of the strikes attributed to Israel ‘aren’t ours’

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, perhaps in an effort to cool regional tensions, says some of the strikes in the region attributed to Israel in recent days “aren’t ours.”

“We’ve gone through a tense and critical 72 hours,” he says at a housing development opening ceremony in Kiryat Bialik.

“Two things are important for me to note: First, all IDF actions are intended to prevent an attack on Israel. We will continue to act in accordance with the decision of the security cabinet. We won’t stop — not the prime minister, not the cabinet, not the IDF and the security forces, who deserve an enormous pat on the back” for their recent efforts.

He adds: “Second, the prime minister once remarked that every explosion in the Middle East is attributed to Israel. I want to tell you that there are also things being attributed to us that aren’t ours. Since I can’t say what was us and what wasn’t, I’m saying that there are things being attributed to us that aren’t ours.”