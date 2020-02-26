Key endorsement boosts Biden’s South Carolina hopes

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, fresh off a feisty debate showing, receives a key endorsement, boosting his hopes of winning the South Carolina primary and blunting the momentum of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Jim Clyburn, an influential member of the US House of Representatives from South Carolina, announces he was endorsing the 77-year-old former vice president at an event in Charleston.

“South Carolina should be voting for Joe Biden,” Clyburn says. “It is time for us to restore this country’s dignity, this country’s respect. And I can think of no one better suited, better prepared.”

The endorsement of Clyburn, an African-American who is the third-ranking Democrat in the House, carries weight in South Carolina, where black voters make up a majority of the Democratic electorate.

South Carolina holds its Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, the last major test before “Super Tuesday” on March 3, when 14 states go to the polls and a whopping one-third of all delegates who pick the nominee at the party’s July convention are up for grabs.

