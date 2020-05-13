Knesset announces schedule for tomorrow’s presentation of 35th government

The Knesset has announced the schedule of tomorrow’s presentation of the 35th Government of Israel.

At 6 p.m. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present the makeup of the government, its ministers, basic principles and guidelines.

Assuming the newly created post of alternate prime minister, Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz will also speak.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid will be given a chance to speak as well.

Afterwards every faction in the Knesset will be given nine minutes to speak at the podium.

The government is expected to be sworn in at 10 p.m.