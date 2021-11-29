Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, November 29, 2021

Knesset extends COVID-19 emergency law by 2 more months

29 November 2021, 5:21 pm Edit

The Knesset plenum extends by two months the COVID-19 emergency law giving the government extended powers to manage its pandemic response.

The law was set to expire at the end of November, which has now been delayed until January 31.

