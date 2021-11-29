Lapid meets UK’s Johnson, says Israel will defend itself from Iran, terror groups

In a speech to the Conservative Friends of Israel alongside UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid paints the UK and Israel as forces for good with an inherent right to defend themselves against evil in the form of Nazi Germany, Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah.

“Britain taught the world an unforgettable lesson,” says Lapid, speaking about his father’s experience in the Budapest Ghetto. “Whoever is unwilling to fight for freedom won’t get it.”

“It is still true today,” he continues, “when terrorism threatens us all. When religious fanatics push to get their hands on nuclear weapons.”

Lapid decries voices in the West that treat any use of force as unjustified.

“This is not only a defeatist approach, it also represents ideological laziness,” he emphasizes. “There is such a thing as good and evil.”

“Not everything is someone’s narrative, inherently worthy of our respect,” Lapid continues. “The struggle between law-abiding democracies and murderous terrorist organizations is not a struggle between narratives. It is a struggle between good and evil.”

Israel’s top diplomat also assails “the industry of lies” that uses international law and democracy against those countries that uphold liberal democratic principles.

Lapid stresses that Israel — having learned the lesson of the ghetto — will defend itself against Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist groups.

“My children have an army, my children have the Mossad, my children are the sons and daughters of a free nation,” he says. “And when I look around this room, I see another thing: My children have friends. Friends who will stand with them.”