Leak reveals Yair Netanyahu’s combative, conspiratorial police interrogation

Channel 12 news has published parts of transcripts of police interrogations of Yair Netanyahu, in which the combative son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu angrily accuses politicians, officials and others of rape and murder and compares the police to Nazis while denying any wrongdoing on his own part.

In the published transcripts, a foul-mouthed Netanyahu repeatedly calls the police the Gestapo or Stasi. “[You are] a police state, the mafia,” he says at one point. “Sorry, you aren’t like the mafia, because even the mafia doesn’t involve women and children. Shame on you.”

Netanyahu also spins a yarn about Nir Hefetz, the premier’s former media adviser turned state’s witness, killing a soldier and placing his body on train tracks so it would be run over and made unrecognizable to cover it up. And he makes unfounded claims about former minister Gideon Sa’ar raping an acquaintance and getting her a job to cover it up.

When he bothers answering the investigator’s questions, he denies playing any criminal role in attempting to steer media coverage, as his father is accused of doing, and which he was suspected of playing a role in.

Asked about Hefetz being trusted by the family, he denies that they place their faith in any outsiders.

“We don’t trust anyone outside out family and our dog that died. Those are the only people we trust,” he says.