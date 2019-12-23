Let it rain: Desert trails to be closed as storm appears on horizon

With a winter storm expected to blow into the region later this week, authorities have decided to close several popular hiking routes in the West Bank’s Judean Desert, for fear of flash floods.

Among the trails closed on Wednesday and Thursday will be Nahal Darga, Nahal Og and Nahal Prat (Wadi Qelt). Rappelling routes will also be closed, according to the Ynet news site.

Heavy rains and winds are expected to sweep into the region late Tuesday and Wednesday, just in time for Hanukkah break.