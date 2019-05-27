The Times of Israel liveblogged Monday’s events as they unfold.
Liberman: Stalin-era Pravda more objective than pro-Netanyahu Israel Hayom
Liberman slams the pro-Netanyahu daily Israel Hayom as more slanted in its reporting than the Soviet propaganda newspaper Pravda during the years of Joseph Stalin.
“Even Pravda in the days of Stalin was more believable and more objective than Israel Hayom,” he says.
He accuses Likud and Netanyahu allies of spinning the unraveling coalition talks in the media as a a result of a personal vendetta against Netanyahu.
“They are trying to take the easy way out and blame me,” Liberman says. “If Likud needs to blame someone, they should look in the mirror.”
This morning, Israel Hayom’s front page headline read: “Deceit: and his name is Liberman.”
Liberman says no deal with Netanyahu: ‘We will not sit in a halachic government’
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avidgor Liberman says there is no way his party will join a Netanyahu-led government, saying that during negotiations “we made clear that we have no intention of compromising our values.”
“We will not be partners in a halachic government,” he says at a press conference ahead of a plenum vote to dissolve the Knesset.
He says his secularist Yisrael Beytenu party will vote in favor of a Likud-drafted bill to dissolve the Knesset later today.
Liberman accuses Likud of spreading lies about the negotiations in a bid to make it appear that his opposition to the coalition agreement was a personal vendetta.
“We were very practical and very clear, but Likud is trying to create a narrative of a personal vendetta using their propaganda machine.”
US wants Israel and Cyprus to head off Russian influence in eastern Mediterranean
A senior US lawmaker says the US wants to work with Cyprus and ally Israel to buttress peace in the eastern Mediterranean and to head off Russian influence over the region’s energy reserves.
Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says the US is looking for friendly nations in the region that share core democratic values in light of what he calls Russia’s “malevolent machinations.”
After meeting the Cypriot president earlier today, Engel says Russia “should not be able to control the situation” over Cyprus’ rights to offshore gas deposits.
Engel says he believes there will be progress in efforts to lift a 32-year-old US arms embargo on Cyprus, adding that “this is no longer the 1970s and we have to look at each problem with a fresh look.”
— AP
Opposition parties meet to coordinate stance on dissolving Knesset
Opposition parties are convening a meeting to coordinate positions ahead of a Knesset vote on holding new elections.
According to reports Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg says the opposition parties will likely vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset if there is no possibility of forming a center-left government.
According to reports, the opposition’s Blue and White and Labor parties are not in favor of dissolving the Knesset.
Gantz says Blue and White will vote against bill to dissolve Knesset
Benny Gantz says his opposition Blue and White party will not back a motion to dissolve the Knesset at a plenum vote later today.
“Netanyahu’s entire goal is to evade justice,” he says according to reports. “The silence from the sheep in Likud is embarrassing. They are paralyzed in fear.”
