Likud denounces right-wing merger as ‘fake, dangerous’ since it excludes some parties

Sources within the ruling Likud party denounce the new right-wing merger as a “fake union” if it doesn’t also include the far-right Otzma Yehudit and quasi-libertarian Zehut parties.

“If the process is not continued, while on the other side all the Arab parties have already united, the right-wing bloc is at risk of losing the leadership,” the statement says. “Bennett, Shaked, and Smotrich intentionally left out 5-6 Knesset seats on the right — and they are knowingly jeopardizing the continuation of a right-wing government. It’s not too late to fix this dangerous mistake.”