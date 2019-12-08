Likud negotiator laments ‘entirely unnecessary’ elections

Likud negotiator Yariv Levin is set to meet with Blue and White’s Avi Nissenkorn, who chairs the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee.

“After all of our compromise offers were rejected by Blue and White, I find myself forced to discuss with him the date for the entirely unnecessary elections,” he laments, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

Should no government be formed by Wednesday, Israel will go to its third election in under a year, likely in March.