The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Rouhani says Iran can’t shutter economy despite worsening virus outbreak
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran says it cannot afford to shut down its sanctions-hit economy, even as the country’s novel coronavirus outbreak worsens with record-high death tolls and rising infections.
Iran must continue “economic, social and cultural activities while observing health protocols,” President Hassan Rouhani says during a televised virus taskforce meeting.
“The simplest solution is to close down all activities, (but) the next day, people would come out to protest the (resulting) chaos, hunger, hardship and pressure,” he adds.
The Islamic Republic has been struggling since late February to contain the country’s COVID-19 outbreak, the deadliest in the Middle East.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari reports that 188 people had died from the respiratory disease in the past 24 hours, raising the overall toll to 12,635.
Iran’s daily COVID-19 death toll has topped 100 since around mid-June, with a record single-day tally of 221 reported on Thursday.
Lari also raises the country’s caseload to 255,117, with 2,397 new infections recorded.
The outbreak’s rising toll has prompted authorities to make wearing masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces and to allow the hardest hit provinces to reimpose restrictive measures.
Iran closed schools, cancelled public events and banned movement between its 31 provinces in March, but Rouhani’s government progressively lifted restrictions from April to reopen its sanctions-hit economy.
Iran has suffered a sharp economic downturn after US President Donald Trump withdrew from a landmark nuclear agreement in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions.
The International Monetary Fund predicts Iran’s economy will shrink by six percent this year.
— AFP
More coronavirus cases reported in Syria’s overcrowded rebel enclave
At least two doctors in Syria’s opposition-held northwest have been infected with the coronavirus, a monitoring group reports, the latest confirmed cases in the overcrowded rebel enclave.
The new infections raise the number of confirmed cases to three in the area, where health care facilities have been devastated by years of civil war, and where testing has been limited due to scarce resources.
Observers fear the virus could spread easily in Idlib province, a concern compounded as Russia, an ally of the Syrian government, moved at the UN Security Council to reduce cross-border aid from Turkey.
Aid groups and UN agencies say such a reduction would hamper the delivery of live-saving assistance amid a global pandemic.
Doctors following up on the cases say testing and contact tracing is underway to attempt to isolate and prevent the spread of the virus. The two new carriers have been in contact with the area’s first confirmed infected person — a doctor who had moved between different hospitals and towns.
“The anticipation is a catastrophic outcome if there is no proper containment of the initial cases or proper isolation,” says Naser alMuhawish, of the Early Warning and Alert Response Network that carries out testing and monitoring of the virus. “Don’t forget we are in a conflict zone. So doctors are already scarce and need to move between more than one place.”
The first case was reported Thursday and the hospital where the doctor works has since suspended its operations and quarantined patients and support staff to carry out testing. Meanwhile, hospitals in northwest Syria announced yesterday they would be suspending non-emergency procedures and outpatient services for at least one week. Schools were to shut down until further notice. Before the confirmed cases, there had been only about 2,000 people tested for the virus.
— AP
Ahead of Tel Aviv rally, protest organizer says ‘the period of naivety is over’
Ahead of a planned demonstration this evening in Tel Aviv against the government’s policies to address the economic fallout accompanying the coronavirus pandemic, one of the protest’s organizers stresses the event is not meant to be a show of opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“This isn’t a political protest, it’s a protest of the people,” Ronen Maili, head of the Israel Bars and Clubs Association, tells the Kann public broadcaster.
Commenting on the financial aid package Netanyahu unveiled during a press conference Thursday, Maili describes it as a “pretty presentation,” but says demonstrators want immediate action.
“We want to see the money in the bank. The period of naivety is over,” he says.
While generally complimentary of the aid plan, Maili calls for some changes.
“We’re businesses people. Until it’s closed, it’s not closed,” he says.
