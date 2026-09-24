Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Netanyahu meets Slovenia’s PM at UN ahead of speech

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:05 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds his second meeting at the United Nations, this one with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, who has transformed the country’s approach toward Israel to a friendlier one.

According to the Israeli readout, Netanyahu congratulates Janša on the opening of the Israeli Embassy in Ljubljana and thanks him for his support.

He also invites him to visit Israel.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.