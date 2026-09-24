Netanyahu meets Slovenia’s PM at UN ahead of speech
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds his second meeting at the United Nations, this one with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, who has transformed the country’s approach toward Israel to a friendlier one.
According to the Israeli readout, Netanyahu congratulates Janša on the opening of the Israeli Embassy in Ljubljana and thanks him for his support.
He also invites him to visit Israel.
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