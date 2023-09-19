Netanyahu tells Germany not to roll over as Iran bars nuclear inspectors

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz not to accept Iran’s recent move to bar some IAEA inspectors from monitoring nuclear sites in the country, the Israeli premier’s office says following a meeting between the two on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level meeting.

Netanyahu’s office says that the two leaders discussed Iranian attempts to spread terror and its efforts to attain a nuclear weapon.

They also discuss security cooperation, including the recently announced sale of the Arrow 3 ballistic missile interceptor system to Germany.

The German Chancellery has yet to release a readout of the meeting.

ראש המוסד דוד ברנע הצטרף לנסיעת ראש הממשלה לניו יורק. ברנע לא היה על מטוס ראש הממשלה, אבל הצטרף היום לפגישה בין נתניהו לבין קנצלר גרמניה שולץ. מעניין לאיזה עוד פגישות הוא יצטרף pic.twitter.com/STsZs3LfwB — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 19, 2023

Mossad Chief David Barnea joined Netanyahu’s meeting with Scholz, seated next to National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

Barnea will also join Netanyahu for his diplomatic meetings later today and tomorrow.

He will be participating in discussions on Iran’s nuclear program and on attempts to reach a deal with Iran, says Netanyahu’s office.