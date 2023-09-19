Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Netanyahu tells Germany not to roll over as Iran bars nuclear inspectors

By Lazar Berman Today, 8:26 pm 0 Edit

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz not to accept Iran’s recent move to bar some IAEA inspectors from monitoring nuclear sites in the country, the Israeli premier’s office says following a meeting between the two on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level meeting.

Netanyahu’s office says that the two leaders discussed Iranian attempts to spread terror and its efforts to attain a nuclear weapon.

They also discuss security cooperation, including the recently announced sale of the Arrow 3 ballistic missile interceptor system to Germany.

The German Chancellery has yet to release a readout of the meeting.

Mossad Chief David Barnea joined Netanyahu’s meeting with Scholz, seated next to National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

Barnea will also join Netanyahu for his diplomatic meetings later today and tomorrow.

He will be participating in discussions on Iran’s nuclear program and on attempts to reach a deal with Iran, says Netanyahu’s office.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.