‘No magic solutions’ to end pandemic, says Netanyahu

Netanyahu, at the cabinet meeting, says Israelis must be more careful to heed social distancing and mask-wearing rules to curb the virus spread.

“But I want to emphasize — there are no magic solutions,” he says. “Without the personal responsibility of all of you, the citizens of Israel, there is no possibility of stemming the virus. I want to say I’ve seen an improvement in the behavior, but more is needed. The virus will be beaten by wearing masks, keeping personal space, hygiene, and avoiding gatherings.”