Over 100 new infections recorded in Gaza

The Gaza Strip has recorded 108 new coronavirus cases today, raising the number of active infections detected outside quarantine centers to 1,669, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says.

For seven months, Gaza managed to fend off the coronavirus by subjecting new arrivals to strict quarantine procedures and intensive testing. The coastal enclave’s first coronavirus cases were detected around three weeks ago.

Hamas health officials have warned that Gaza’s fragile health infrastructure cannot handle more than 2,000 active cases. As of two weeks ago, the Strip had only 87 ventilators available for its 1.8 million residents.

Fifteen Gazans have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

