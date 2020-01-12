Pelosi: Americans want ‘fair trial’ on Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says senators will “pay a price” if they block new witnesses from testifying in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump. She says Americans expect a fair trial.

Pelosi says the House plans to vote this week to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate for the historic trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over Trump’s actions toward Ukraine. It will be only the third impeachment trial in American history.

“It’s about a fair trial,” Pelosi tells ABC’s “This Week.” “They take an oath to have a fair trial and we think that should be with witnesses and documents.”

She warns: “Do that or pay a price.”

Right before Pelosi is set to appear for the interview, Trump tweets against Pelosi, calling her a derisive nickname, “Crazy Nancy.”

Asked about Trump’s tweet, Pelosi says, “Every knock from him is a boost.”

The Democratic-run House is set to vote this week to send the articles of impeachment to the Republican-controlled Senate after Pelosi ended a more than three-week delay.

