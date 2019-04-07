Phone of senior Likud member hacked — report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu restates his pledge to apply Israeli law at all settlements in the West Bank.

In a Channel 13 interview, he specifies: “In the next term, if I win, I will apply Israeli law — I hope by agreement, I want to do it gradually, and to get American agreement for it — not just at the blocs. If you say ‘the blocs,’ that means 90,000 Israelis — that’s exactly what Lapid and Gantz say — will be uprooted from their homes or will be abandoned to their fates…”

Asked if that means he’ll annex Area C (some 60 percent of the West Bank, containing all the settlements), Netanyahu makes clear that is not his intention. He is speaking only of the settlements themselves, he clarifies:

“All the settlements. The settlements. All the area of the settlements themselves,” he says.

Asked why he has not done this already, he says he could not have done so in the era of the Obama administration, but now things have changed.