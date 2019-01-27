PM urges AG not to bow to ‘leftist’ pressure to indict him

Former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot flatly denies a threat made by Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah that there are additional attack tunnels dug by the Lebanese terror group into northern Israel.

“We assessed that there was a project like this, and beginning in 2014 we had knowledge of the program, and at the time that we decided to act, we acted. And in six weeks, we destroyed all the attack tunnels into northern Israel,” the former general says.

“[Nasrallah’s] claim that there are things we don’t know about is baseless,” Eisenkot says.

The former IDF chief, whose tenure ended earlier this month, makes his remarks at the opening event of the three-day annual conference organized by Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies.

“We have clear knowledge that this project was foiled,” he says.

On December 4, Israel launched Operation Northern Shield to find and destroy these Hezbollah attack tunnels. On January 13, the military announced that it had found all of the passages and was working to demolish them all.

— Judah Ari Gross