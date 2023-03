Police deploy water cannons in Tel Aviv as anti-government protesters attempt to breach barriers to make their way onto the Ayalon Highway as part of the protests against the judicial overhaul.

מחלף השלום תל אביב, פיזור מפגינים. pic.twitter.com/b1f0iXycLp — Asslan Khalil (@KhalilAsslan) March 27, 2023

At least five protesters are arrested, as scuffles break out with police.