Reports: Settlers torch Palestinian agricultural structure in southern West Bank
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire overnight to a structure used for agricultural purposes in the village of Tuwani in the South Hebron Hills, in the southern West Bank.
???? مستوطنون يشعلون النيران في غرفة زراعية بقرية توانة في مسافر يطا جنوب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/PqMxx1hlaW
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 16, 2026
There are no reports of injuries.
مستوطنون يشعلون النيران في غرفة زراعية بقرية توانة في مسافر يطا جنوب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/OSufPMqboC
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 16, 2026
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