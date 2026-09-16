Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Reports: Settlers torch Palestinian agricultural structure in southern West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 1:34 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire overnight to a structure used for agricultural purposes in the village of Tuwani in the South Hebron Hills, in the southern West Bank.

There are no reports of injuries.

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