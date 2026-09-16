Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Saudi Arabia condemns ‘cowardly terrorist attack’ by Houthis on Mecca

By AFP Today, 3:44 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Saudi Arabia condemns the targeting of Mecca as a “cowardly terrorist attack” after Yemen’s Houthis denied launching a drone at the holy city.

The Gulf kingdom “reaffirms its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend the security of the two holy mosques, the pilgrims, and the entire Saudi territory, its citizens, and its residents,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.