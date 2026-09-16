Saudi Arabia condemns ‘cowardly terrorist attack’ by Houthis on Mecca
Saudi Arabia condemns the targeting of Mecca as a “cowardly terrorist attack” after Yemen’s Houthis denied launching a drone at the holy city.
The Gulf kingdom “reaffirms its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend the security of the two holy mosques, the pilgrims, and the entire Saudi territory, its citizens, and its residents,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.
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