Saudi civil defense issues brief alerts over attack threats in Mecca, Jeddah, Taif

Saudi Arabia issues brief alerts over possible attacks in the holy city of Mecca and in the Jeddah and Taif governorates, after the kingdom was repeatedly targeted by the Iran-backed Houthis in recent days.

The alerts, including the first one issued in Mecca since the Middle East war began, are quickly lifted, according to the Saudi civil defense. They come a day after a series of ballistic missile and drone attacks launched from Yemen, which injured 13 people in the kingdom’s south.