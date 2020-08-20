Several anti-Netanyahu protesters chain themselves to fence outside PM’s residence

Eight protesters calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign have chained themselves to a fence outside his official residence in Jerusalem.

The police have said that thousands of pro-Netanyahu demonstrators will gather in central Jerusalem this afternoon. They have asked protesters in an anti-Netanyahu encampment to leave, which they are refusing to do, or be removed by force.

Former Shin Bet director Carmi Gilon, who joined the anti-Netanyahu protest today, says he is willing to be arrested, rather than allow the encampment to be dispersed.

— Aaron Boxerman