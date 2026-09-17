Sirens in Lebanon border communities likely a false alarm, IDF says
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says the sirens that sounded a short while ago in two communities near the Lebanon border were likely false alarms.
Drone alerts were triggered by an apparent “false identification,” the military says.
Sirens warning of rocket fire in the same area were set off due to the launch of an interceptor missile at the target.
The army says the incident is under further investigation.
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