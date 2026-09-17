Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Sirens in Lebanon border communities likely a false alarm, IDF says

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:34 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says the sirens that sounded a short while ago in two communities near the Lebanon border were likely false alarms.

Drone alerts were triggered by an apparent “false identification,” the military says.

Sirens warning of rocket fire in the same area were set off due to the launch of an interceptor missile at the target.

The army says the incident is under further investigation.

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