Trump meeting with officials in response to attack blamed on Iran

US President Trump meets with senior officials in his administration in the White House to discuss the response to an attack on a Saudi oil facility, which the US has attributed to Iran, according to ABC News.

The report, which relies on three senior administration officials, quotes one official as saying Trump “knows” that Tehran is behind the attack.

The president earlier today posted a tweet implying he suspected the Islamic Republic, but stopped short of assigning explicit blame.

In his tweet, he ominously referenced a June incident that saw Iran shoot down an American drone, which reportedly almost sparked a massive American strike on the Islamic Republic.

“They stuck strongly to that story knowing that it was a very big lie,” he tweeted. “Now they say that they had nothing to do with the attack on Saudi Arabia. We’ll see?”