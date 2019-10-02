UK PM set to suspend parliament October 8-14

The group of Israeli teens accused of raping a 19-year-old British woman in Cyprus had exchanged text messages about plans for an “orgy” with her, according to British media reports of testimony heard in the woman’s trial today.

In July, the woman accused 11 Israeli tourists of gang-raping her in a hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa, Cyprus. The suspects were arrested in a sweep by Cypriot police. She later recanted the claim, leading Cypriot authorities to charge her with public mischief. Prosecutors have argued she agreed to the sex, but was enraged when the men filmed it. The footage has since leaked online.

Her trial for allegedly making up the rape claim opened earlier today. She faces up to a year in prison if found guilty.

According to Israeli witnesses’ testimony in the courtroom in Famagusta, Cyprus, today, the Israeli tourists spoke of having sex with the woman in text messages before the events.

“They said they were going to stay in our flat because the English girl was coming there later and they were going to f*** her – all of them,” a statement by one of the Israelis reads, according to quotes carried by the Daily Mail newspaper.

“They were talking about it and laughing, saying they were going to do orgies with her. They were saying this in a very bad and aggressive way and they looked like they were ready — all of them — to f*** her that night,” the statement adds.

According to one of the Israelis, the men spoke about having sex with the woman, saying they had decided she’d be “f***** by all of them.”