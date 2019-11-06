With far-right on rise, French PM vows to ‘take back control’ on migration
Bennett: Israel likely headed to 3rd election, in which right will be hit hard

New Right MK assesses that only hope for government is Liberman walking back stance on unity coalition; ‘I’m very pessimistic,’ he says

By TOI staff Today, 1:53 pm 0 Edit
New Right party leader Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference at the Expo Tel Aviv on September 5, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
New Right party leader Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference at the Expo Tel Aviv on September 5, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is livebloggnig Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

1:59 pm

Man arrested on suspicion of raping young girl

Police have arrested a 64-year-old resident of the south suspected of raping and abusing an 8-year-old girl, his neighbor, five years ago.

A Beersheba court extended the suspect’s remand by five days.

1:56 pm

With far-right on rise, French PM vows to ‘take back control’ on migration

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says France needs to “take back control” of migration, as part of a carefully controlled government push to listen to voters’ worries over growing immigration that risks playing into the hands of the far-right.

Philippe says in a speech that “it’s about sovereignty. We have to take back control of our migration policy,” but that a new approach on immigration offers a “fair balance between rights and obligations.”

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe at a press conference with the Palestinian Authority prime minister at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, on December 7, 2018. (Jacques Demarthon/AFP)

He says he wants to fix quotas on certain aspects of migration, without elaborating.

— AP

1:54 pm

Bennett: High likelihood of 3rd election, in which right will take heavy blow

The New Right’s Naftali Bennett says he believes there’s “a very, very high probability” Israel will go to a third election within a year due to the ongoing political gridlock and inability to form a government.

That eventuality is currently more likely than a coalition taking shape, he says on a newly launched podcast, unless Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman changes course and agrees to join a narrow right-wing religious government.

He warns that the right will likely suffer “a great blow” in such an election. “I’m very pessimistic,” he says.

New Right party member Naftali Bennett at a meeting with Union of Right-Wing Parties head Rafi Peretz, after announcing their electoral alliance, at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem, on July 28, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
