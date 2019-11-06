The Times of Israel is livebloggnig Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Man arrested on suspicion of raping young girl
Police have arrested a 64-year-old resident of the south suspected of raping and abusing an 8-year-old girl, his neighbor, five years ago.
A Beersheba court extended the suspect’s remand by five days.
With far-right on rise, French PM vows to ‘take back control’ on migration
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says France needs to “take back control” of migration, as part of a carefully controlled government push to listen to voters’ worries over growing immigration that risks playing into the hands of the far-right.
Philippe says in a speech that “it’s about sovereignty. We have to take back control of our migration policy,” but that a new approach on immigration offers a “fair balance between rights and obligations.”
He says he wants to fix quotas on certain aspects of migration, without elaborating.
— AP
Bennett: High likelihood of 3rd election, in which right will take heavy blow
The New Right’s Naftali Bennett says he believes there’s “a very, very high probability” Israel will go to a third election within a year due to the ongoing political gridlock and inability to form a government.
That eventuality is currently more likely than a coalition taking shape, he says on a newly launched podcast, unless Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman changes course and agrees to join a narrow right-wing religious government.
He warns that the right will likely suffer “a great blow” in such an election. “I’m very pessimistic,” he says.
