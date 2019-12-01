Mother, 3-week-old daughter among 4 killed in deadly morning on the roads

In a fatal morning on the roads, a mother and her three-week-old baby were killed early Sunday in a West Bank car crash and two pedestrians was killed in separate accidents in central Israel.

On Route 443, next to the settlement of Givat Zeev near Jerusalem, a speeding car crashed into another vehicle from behind, also hitting several other cars.

Tzippi Rimel, 34, from the community of Neve Tsuf, was killed along with her baby daughter Noam.

Her 12-year-old son, Itay, was critically injured, and her husband Ephraim was seriously wounded. They were taken to Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem along with the driver who hit them — an 18-year-old man — who suffered moderate to serious wounds.

Police said their initial investigation of the incident indicated that the driver responsible for the crash had been speeding.

A spokesperson for Neve Tsuf said: “The Rimel family has lived in the community for many years and is loved by all who know them. Tzippi was an amazing person, full of love, benevolence and care for every human. She was very involved in the community. She worked as an English teacher at the local school, and the couple were in the past youth coordinators in the community and emissaries to the Jewish community of Chicago. Their little daughter, Noam Rachel who was born three weeks ago, had brought joy to the family.

“The disaster is hard to comprehend. The whole community is in grief, and stand with the family. We ask for prayers and acts of kindness today for the recovery of the family father and the son Itay.”

In a separate traffic accident, a 74-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Route 4, near the community of Bnei Dror in the Sharon region.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to Laniado hospital in Netanya with mild injuries.

On Sunday morning, in another fatal incident, a man in his 50s was killed when a truck hit him in the central Israel city of Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.