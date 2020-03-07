New sneakers claimed to resemble Adolf Hitler

A pair of new sneakers from Puma have been met with a mixture of ridicule and amusement on social media after users noted that from above, the shoes bear a certain resemblance to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The comparison first gained traction in Russia before spreading elsewhere, with the toe of the shoe being likened to the Nazi chief’s distinct hairstyle and its tongue reminding some of his toothbrush mustache.

The shoes’ name — Storm Adrenaline — wasn’t helping much either, with some noting the word’s appearance in the name of the Nazi party’s paramilitary wing the Sturmabteilung (“Storm Detachment”), or SA.

Others begged to differ with the comparison, claiming the shoes were if anything more reminiscent of writers Nikolai Gogol or Edgar Allan Poe, both also fond of the wavy forelock and mustache combination.

Puma has yet to comment on the matter.

Noting the similarities of various objects and animals to Hitler is something of a popular pastime on the internet, with anything from cats to kettles accused of resembling history’s most notorious dictator.