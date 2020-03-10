Officers foil attempted stabbing outside Jerusalem Old City – police
Palestinian arrested after suspected attempt to knife border police stationed near Damascus Gate; none injured

Border Police officers are seen at the Old City of Jerusalem's Damascus Gate, December 7, 2017. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
Border Police officers arrested a man who attempted to stab them outside Jerusalem’s Old City, the Israel Police said Tuesday.

According to police, the man took out a knife and attempted to attack the officers stationed at a police post near Damascus Gate.

The officers wrestled the man to the floor and arrested him. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, an East Jerusalem Palestinian man, was taken away for questioning.

Video purporting to show the scene in the minutes after the attack was posted to social media.

It was the third suspected stabbing attempt by Palestinians in the capital in the past month.

