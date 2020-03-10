Officers foil attempted stabbing outside Jerusalem Old City – police

Border Police officers arrested a man who attempted to stab them outside Jerusalem’s Old City, the Israel Police said Tuesday.

According to police, the man took out a knife and attempted to attack the officers stationed at a police post near Damascus Gate.

The officers wrestled the man to the floor and arrested him. No injuries were reported.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The suspect, an East Jerusalem Palestinian man, was taken away for questioning.

Video purporting to show the scene in the minutes after the attack was posted to social media.

משטרת ירושלים: לפני זמן קצר, הגיע לכניסה של תחנת משטרת שלם, חשוד ששלף סכין בעמדת הבידוק עפ"י החשד במטרה לפגוע בלוחמי מג"ב המוצבים במקום. השוטרים ולוחמי מג״ב שהגיבו במהירות ובנחישות נטרלו את הסכין מידו והשתלטו עליו. אין נפגעים באירוע. https://t.co/zdBcJfKUma — מעריב אונליין (@MaarivOnline) March 10, 2020

It was the third suspected stabbing attempt by Palestinians in the capital in the past month.