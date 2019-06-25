Palestinians burn pictures, clash with troops ahead of Bahrain meet
Palestinians burn pictures, clash with troops ahead of Bahrain meet

Hundreds protest US-led economic workshop in several cities across West Bank; Gaza demonstrations planned for later in week

A Palestinian man burns a photo of President Donald Trump during protests against a US-led meeting this week in Bahrain on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in the village of Halhul, near the West Bank city of Hebron on June 24, 2019. (HAZEM BADER / AFP)
HALHUL, West Bank — Hundreds of Palestinians protested throughout the West Bank against this week’s economic conference in Bahrain that will kick off the Trump administration’s plan for Mideast peace.

Palestinians on Monday poured into the streets of West Bank cities, from Hebron to Nablus, many burning effigies of President Trump and Bahrain’s king.

Protesters in Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority, carried a giant coffin labeled “Bahrain workshop,” and signs reading “The Deal of the Century is doomed.”

Dozens of youths in the southern West Bank city of Halhul set tires ablaze and slung stones at Israeli soldiers, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli border police during a protest against US President Donald Trump’s economic plan, in the West Bank village of Halhoul, near Hebron, on June 24, 2019. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

In the Gaza Strip, protest turnout was meager. A single man dressed as the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, stood on the street in Gaza City holding a sign that read “Deal of the Devil” and crossed-out Israeli and American flags.

“My message to the meeting in Bahrain, is let us alone, let us in peace,” said Ibrahim al-Nahal. “We don’t need your money … no one can stop the Palestinian revolution.”

Gaza’s Hamas rulers have called for a general strike and mass demonstrations later in the week.

“We declare our rejection of the Deal of the Century and the Bahrain conference,” senior Hamas official Mushier al-Massri told reporters Monday. “We pledge to work to abort this conspiracy.”

Palestinians step on a placard displaying pictures of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Bahraini King Hamad al-Khalifa, Oman’s Sultan Qaboos in Muscat, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, during a protest denouncing the US-led Peace to Prosperity conference that opens tomorrow in Bahrain, in Gaza City on June 24, 2019. (MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Meanwhile, multiple fires erupted in Israel’s southern farmlands, which local officials blamed on incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority has rejected the US peace proposal and is boycotting the workshop in Bahrain, where the Trump administration’s Mideast peace team hopes to drum up regional support and secure financial pledges from Arab and Israeli stakeholders.

Accusing the US of unfairly favoring Israel, Palestinians say an economic component can’t pre-empt a political settlement.

The plan calls for $50 billion for investment and infrastructure projects in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab states, intended to lay the groundwork for the plan’s still mysterious political component.

There are serious doubts about the feasibility of the proposal, which does not address Israel restrictions on Palestinians that have largely stunted the West Bank’s economic and infrastructural growth.

