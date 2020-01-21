Pelosi, US bipartisan delegation visit Auschwitz ahead of liberation anniversary

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Congress delegation on Tuesday paid a visit to the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp ahead of the 75th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops.

At the memorial site in southern Poland, Pelosi and Poland’s Senate speaker, Tomasz Grodzki, laid wreaths at the Auschwitz Death Wall where inmates were executed.

In a statement ahead of her trip, Pelosi said it was to “reaffirm America’s enduring commitment, our sacred pledge: Never again.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“We must honor the memories of those murdered in this incomprehensible horror by maintaining constant vigilance against hatred and persecution today,” read the statement.

Marszałek #Sejm @elzbietawitek razem z przewodniczącą Izby Reprezentantów USA Nancy Pelosi oraz Marszałkiem @PolskiSenat z wizytą w Miejscu Pamięci na terenie byłego niemieckiego nazistowskiego obozu koncentracyjnego Auschwitz-Birkenau. pic.twitter.com/ELiKlD65aF — Sejm RP (@KancelariaSejmu) January 21, 2020

From Poland, Pelosi and the bipartisan delegation of six Congress members travel to Israel to attend a conference marking the anniversary of the World War II camp’s liberation.

From 1940 to 1945, some 1.1 million people, mostly Europe’s Jews, were killed in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

It was liberated January 27, 1945, by the Red Army.

In total, 47 delegations of world leaders, including 26 presidents, four kings and four prime ministers, will arrive in Israel this week for the events.

The first portion of the event — a state dinner hosted at the President’s Residence — will be held on Wednesday evening.

A memorial dedication — commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory in Leningrad — will be held on Thursday at approximately 11 a.m. in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park, followed by the main ceremony at Yad Vashem on Thursday afternoon.