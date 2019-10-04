Police identify woman stabbed to death in attempted murder-suicide

The woman stabbed to death by her husband in what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide overnight Thursday has been identified as 32-year-old Michal Sela.

Police found Sela’s body in the couple’s home in the Jerusalem suburb of Motza early Friday morning with many stab wounds.

According to reports, police suspect Sela was killed by her husband, who then attempted to take his own life.

The suspected murder took place in front of the couple’s eight-month-old daughter, who was not harmed in the attack.

Sela’s husband was discovered badly injured on the steps of a neighbor’s porch, where he collapsed after passing off his infant daughter to the couple who lived next door. They told the Walla news site that he stumbled over bleeding and mumbled, ‘Please help my wife and I just tried to commit suicide,” before he passed out.

He was hospitalized at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem in critical condition.

Police said there were no records of prior domestic violence incidents involving the couple, and friends and family expressed shock at the violent murder.

“I’m still not processing what happened… Michal was so full of light, she spread joy wherever she went,” her brother Avihu told the Walla news site.

Sela was also praised for choosing a career as a social worker who was dedicated to her job at a center for at-risk youth in Jerusalem.

“Michal always believed that even a single smile could change a person’s entire world… a part of my soul has been taken from me and I’ll never get in back,” Sela’s sister Noga told Walla.

Sela is survived by her parents and three siblings. She will be laid to rest Friday afternoon in her hometown of Beit Zayit.