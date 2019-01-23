Police issue footage of West Bank op in which Barkan terrorist was killed

Border Police on Wednesday released a video of a December operation in the West Bank in which security forces killed a terrorist who murdered two Israelis at the Barkan Industrial Zone.

The clip shows Yamam, the police counter-terrorism unit, backed by army forces, as they raid the building in Nablus where fugitive Ashraf Na’alowa had been hiding.

It includes helmet cam video and footage from a lookout post as the forces enter the building and exchange fire with Na’alowa.

Na’alowa was shot dead during the December 13 operation, after a two-month manhunt.

On October 7, Na’alowa, 23, killed his coworkers Kim Levengrond Yehezkel, 29, and Ziv Hajbi, 35, at a factory where all three worked in the Barkan Industrial Zone. Another Israeli woman was also injured in the attack.

The Shin Bet security service has said Na’alowa appeared to be planning to conduct a second terror attack at the time of his killing.

Na’alowa, from the West Bank village of Shuweika near Tulkarem, remained on the run for over two months, repeatedly eluding capture by Israeli security forces. A number of his relatives and alleged accomplices were detained and indicted as part of the manhunt.

Some days after his death, security forces partially demolished the terrorist’s home near Tulkarem. The structure itself was left intact while a part of its interior was destroyed by bulldozers. Parts of the building belong to family members who were determined by Israeli security services to have played no role in the terror attack.