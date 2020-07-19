Police release all 28 arrested at anti-government rallies in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

Judges on Sunday ordered the release of all 28 anti-government protesters who were arrested during mass demonstrations on Saturday evening in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, which turned violent as they came to a close.

Twenty-two of the protesters were conditionally released, while six were placed under house arrest, including one demonstrator suspected of assaulting a police officer at the demonstration outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence; another suspected of hurling a lit torch at police officers after the Charles Clore Park protest in Tel Aviv; one suspected of setting a dumpster ablaze at the same rally; and two more accused of attempting to do the same.

Police asked the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court to extend the remand of six of the 13 protesters arrested in Tel Aviv, but the judge rejected the request.

However, she scolded the demonstrators for destroying property, saying no reasoning justified their actions.

מאות חוסמים את הטיילת בתל אביב אחרי מחאת העצמאים, צועקים ״ביבי הביתה״ וקוראים לנהגים להצטרף אליהם. חשבתי שהברדקיסטים עלו הערב לירושלים ושבתל אביב יהיה פסטיבל אבל נראה שיש מספיק זעם לכולם pic.twitter.com/ecbf6IG1Cd — Bar Peleg (@bar_peleg) July 18, 2020

Both demonstrations on Saturday evening drew in several thousand Israelis, with the Tel Aviv rally focusing on the government’s economic policies amid the resurgent coronavirus pandemic and the Jerusalem one calling on Netanyahu to resign over his corruption trial.

In both cities, protests began in areas designated by police but later spilled over into the streets, with demonstrators marching through the cities, blocking roads and sometimes clashing with cops.

In the capital, large crowds marched though a series of roadblocks meant to contain them and blocked roads as they paraded for hours through the streets around the area, largely peacefully, waving anti-Netanyahu banners to the beats of drums and loud vuvuzelas.

Little to no social distancing was observed between participants, though most wore masks. The majority of protesters were young people — from late teens through 20s and 30s.

המשטרה מנסה לפנות באמצעות רכב התזה את המפגינים שחוסמים את רחוב בצלאל בירושלים וקוראים "מדינת משטרה" @moyshis pic.twitter.com/rjoss6r6pA — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 18, 2020

Police later clashed with some of the protesters and used water cannons in an attempt to disperse them.

Officers were filmed violently removing anti-Netanyahu protesters blocking the road near Jerusalem’s Sacher Park. A number of the demonstrators were heard shouting “Nazis” at the officers.

The Jerusalem protest was the fourth such rally in the past week at the junction of Gaza Street and Balfour Street.

The thousands demonstrating at Charles Clore Park generally maintained social distancing.

But later Saturday night, police said they arrested protesters in Tel Aviv who hurled objects and pepper-sprayed an officer.

גן סאקר: האלימות החלה. המפגינים קראו לעבר המכתזיות "נאצים" pic.twitter.com/9lZ2Dnyqso — שחר גליק (@glick_sh) July 18, 2020

As the rally came to a close, hundreds blocked roads near the park as they marched and continued chanting.

Unlike the previous economic protest in Tel Aviv last week, this week’s rally also included members of the “black flag” movement that has warned that Netanyahu is eroding Israeli democracy through his attacks on the justice system and police amid his corruption trial.