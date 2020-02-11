Poll: 94% percent of Palestinians oppose US peace plan

Palestinians overwhelmingly oppose US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

Ninety-four percent of Palestinians are against the US initiative and 4% support it, a poll conducted by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) found.

Breaking with past American administrations, the White House unveiled a plan late last month that envisions the creation of a Palestinian state in about 70 percent of the West Bank, a small handful of neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, most of Gaza and some areas of southern Israel — if the Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state, disarm Hamas and other terror groups in the coastal enclave, and fulfill other conditions.

The plan also allows Israel to annex settlements, grants the Jewish state sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and overriding security control west of the Jordan River, and bars Palestinian refugees from settling in Israel.

Sixty-five percent of Palestinians support Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s recent pledge to end all relations with Israel and the US, while 27% oppose it, according to the survey.

Abbas said in a speech to the Arab League in Cairo on February 1 that the Palestinians had informed Israel and the US that there “will be no relations with you…including security relations.”

Sixty-eight percent, however, believe that Abbas will not actually stop security coordination with Israel and 73% maintain he will not roll back relations with the Jewish state to where they stood before the signing of the Oslo Accords in the 1990s, the poll indicated.

Palestinian officials have frequently threatened that the Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership could end security coordination with Israel and dissolve the PA, but it has not taken major steps in that direction.

Abbas has adamantly rejected the US plan, calling it “the slap of the century” and vowing the Palestinian people “will send it to the dustbins of history.”

PCPSR surveyed 1,270 Palestinians in 127 randomly selected locations between February 5 and 8 — just a few days after the US launched its plan.

The survey found that 58% are of the opinion that if the Palestinians accept the plan there is no chance that it would lead to the end of Israeli military rule over Palestinians and the establishment of a Palestinian state. Some 21% think there is less than a 50% chance it would achieve those ends and 7% hold there is greater than a 50% possibility, the poll also found.

The Palestinian leadership has frequently called for the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Only 39% support “the concept of the two-state solution,” while 59% oppose it, according to the survey.

PCPSR said that it has not reported such low support for the two-state solution since the signing of the Oslo Accords.

PCPSR’s polls have shown a steady decline in support for the two-state solution in recent years, especially since Trump took office in 2016.

Sixty-one percent believe the two-state solution is no longer feasible because of the expansion of Israeli settlements, while 33% believe it still is, the survey also established.

Since Trump took office, Israel has significantly stepped up the rate in which it has approved the advancement of plans to construct settlements.