Rarely seen elite UK counter terror police secured Netanyahu’s visit to London

A secretive and highly specialized British counter terror unit was seen protecting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his Thursday visit to London.

Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearms Officers were spotted as part of Netanyahu’s convoy, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

The CTSF is the top firearms unit in the British police force and was introduced in 2016 following a wave of terror attacks in Europe.

Members use motorbikes, helicopters and speedboats on the Thames River to speed around the capital and are usually heavily armed with pistols and semi-automatic SIG Carbine rifles.

The officers in Netanyahu’s convoy were not seen to be carrying weapons but were wearing protective clothing and, as is their norm, kept their faces hidden behind masks to protect their identities, the report said.

Netanyahu met with Johnson for just half an hour during which the UK leader stressed that London seeks a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Netanyahu indicated he had come to London mainly to discuss Iran’s increasing regional aggression.