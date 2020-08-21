Sderot home said damaged as Gaza rockets fly after fresh IDF airstrike

Gazan terrorists fired rockets at Israeli homes and warplanes struck the Palestinian enclave early Friday morning, as already-simmering tensions flared, threatening to bring the restive region to the brink of a wider conflagration.

The Gazan rocket attack was the third apparent volley in hours, and came as Israel carried out airstrikes for the second time since late Thursday night, in a marked escalation of violence after weeks that have seen hundreds of incendiary devices flown into Israel, sporadic rocket attacks, and near-nightly IDF reprisal raids.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said at least three people were being treated for shock after at least one rocket was shot from Gaza toward the city of Sderot at around 2:30 a.m. Another woman was treated for light injuries sustained while running to a bomb shelter.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to initial reports, a home in the city suffered light damage. It was unclear if the damage was caused by a rocket strike or shrapnel from an interception.

Videos and pictures on social media showed several Iron Dome interceptor missiles being launched over the city and light damage to the outside of a home.

תיעוד: יירוטי כיפת ברזל מעל שמי שדרות

צילום: נרגילה בר שדרות@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/RZfmssnn7r — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 20, 2020

מזירת הפגיעה בשדרות. לא ברור האם מדובר בפגיעת קסאם או רסיסי יירוט (קרדיט לא ידוע) pic.twitter.com/kvK3xoykPW — מנדי ריזל (@mendi_rizel) August 21, 2020

Other pictures and videos, which could not be immediately verified, showed a kitchen blown apart, windows smashed and large holes in walls and a roof.

From the shrapnel impact in Sderot (Video: Roy Idan, Ynet) pic.twitter.com/Yb8s8D07NG — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 21, 2020

The army said rocket warning sirens sounded in Sderot and surrounding communities. It was not known if more than one projectile was launched.

The rocket attack came shortly after Israeli planes carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, hitting a rocket production facility, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Hamas-linked Shehab news agency said the strikes occurred west of Beit Lahiya in the northern Strip. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The attacks were the latest in a series of tit for tat following a day that saw at least 42 fires were sparked by balloon-borne incendiary devices lofted from Gaza, according to the Fire and Rescue Service. A statement from the fire service said most of the blazes were small and didn’t pose any danger to people or property.

Earlier Thursday night, several rockets were fired out of Gaza, but failed to reach Israeli territory.

Israel soon after carried out airstrikes, which were followed by a fresh rocket attack just before midnight. All three rockets were downed by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the IDF said.

Over the past few weeks, terrorists in the enclave have again begun launching balloon-borne incendiary and explosive devices into southern Israel, sparking dozens of fires that caused environmental and property damage in the region.

There have also been several rocket attacks on southern Israeli towns, which so far have caused no casualties and little damage.

Those attacks have drawn daily retaliatory Israeli strikes against Hamas installations.

On Tuesday, Gaza officials announced that the Strip’s sole power station had run out of fuel and would stop operating. Israel cut off fuel transfers via the Kerem Shalom crossing a week ago as a punitive measure following the rocket and balloon attacks.

Also on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would respond to airborne arson attacks in the same manner it does rocket attacks, and warned that there could be another major flareup in Gaza.

“I regret that we are also preparing, to the extent necessary, for the possibility of a round or rounds [of fighting]. I hope that we will not get there,” he told local leaders of Gaza-area communities.

AFP contributed to this report.