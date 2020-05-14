Signs of digging found at grave of soldier killed this week

Indications were found on Thursday night that someone had tried to dig up the grave of Sgt. First Class Amit Ben-Ygal, who was killed in a rock throwing attack earlier this week, the military said.

“Representatives from the Military Rabbinate arrived at the scene and ensured that the sanctity of the fallen soldier had not been desecrated,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

Ben-Ygal was buried on Tuesday evening in the military section of the Be’er Yaakov cemetery.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The military said it and the Israel Police launched an investigation into the incident.

“In light of the incident, it was decided that the grave should be closed off and Golani Brigade soldiers will stand guard in the cemetery until the process is completed,” the IDF said.

Ben-Ygal’s family was informed about the matter immediately, the military said.

“The desecration of fallen IDF soldiers must be denounced,” the military said.

In the predawn hours of Tuesday morning, the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion carried out a series of arrests in the northern West Bank village of Yabed. As the soldiers were making their way out of the Palestinian village, a brick thrown from the roof of a three-story building struck and killed Ben-Ygal, according to the IDF.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral on Tuesday evening.

“I love you so much. My son is a hero,” Ben-Ygal’s mother, Nava Revivo, cried out over his grave, according to Channel 12 news. “I’ll be strong. Guard us from above.”

“You changed my life. My firstborn child. My beloved child. Your sisters don’t understand what’s happening. We’ll preserve your memory, your happiness, your love,” she said.

Ben-Ygal’s father also eulogized the slain soldier, his only child.

“Amit isn’t an only child. He has millions of other siblings who are sad, who admire [him] and who know our lives in the Land of Israel depend on the courage of Amit and his friends,” Baruch Ben-Ygal said.

“I don’t have anything else. I don’t have any other children. My only son,” he said. “I’m not a father now. I’m nothing. What a price I have paid.”

Lone children are not usually allowed into combat units, especially dangerous ones, without special permission from their parents. Ben-Ygal’s father granted him special permission to serve in a combat unit. Revivo has two other children from a second marriage.

Ben-Ygal was killed one month before the end of his service.

The 21-year-old from the central city of Ramat Gan was the first IDF soldier to be killed in action in 2020. He was posthumously promoted from staff sergeant to sergeant first class.