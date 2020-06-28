Struggling performing artists coming to streets of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

Some 600 actors, street performers, clowns, acrobats and artists will take to the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Thursday, July 2, to entertain the public in an initiative drawing attention to artists hit hard financially by the pandemic.

They will be performing in Jerusalem from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the Ben Yehuda pedestrian mall, at Zion Square and Nachalat Shiva, in the Mahane Yehuda market, on Emek Refaim, Hillel Street, at the Mamilla mall, Jaffa Road, and at Recanati and Tzundak in Ramot.

In Tel Aviv, the performers will be on Sheinkin, along Rothschild Boulevard and Dizengoff, at Shuk Hapishpushim in Jaffa, on Shabazi, at the train station complex.

The evening of entertainment is being provided by the Inbar and Marius Nacht Foundation. Nacht is one of the three tech entrepreneurs who founded the cybersecurity company, Check Point Software.

The Nachts have made the effort to support culture and the arts during the coronavirus. They donated NIS 3.5 million (around $1 million) to music industry professionals, benefiting 700 musicians, lighting professionals, sound technicians and production workers, who each received NIS 5,000 ($1,407).

“The Israeli cultural world is made up of hundreds of actors and street performers, many of whom have been hit hard by the corona crisis,” said Nachman Rosenberg, the CEO of the Nacht Foundation. “The goal of this venture is to offer personal help to this group and at the same time, to strength the small businesses in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv-Jaffa.”

The foundation also created a dedicated center to support the elderly population during the crisis, in collaboration with the United Union Rescue Organization. It also launched a fundraising campaign for nonprofit organization Leket Israel to provide meals to those in need.

The foundation, which was founded by attorney Inbar Nacht, also provides pro bono legal representation to self-employed and single mothers affected by the epidemic.

“The artists and actors are the very life force of Tel Aviv, Israel’s cultural center,” said Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai. “Culture isn’t a luxury, it embodies the spirit of Israel, and 150,000 Israelis earn their living through entertainment.”