Swastikas found in same Brooklyn neighborhood as Bader Ginsburg poster vandalism

JTA — Swastikas were found spray-painted on a sidewalk in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Greenpoint on Monday morning.

Police are investigating the graffiti found on Newel Street near an intersection with Norman Avenue, according to the Greenpoint Post.

Less than a month ago, a poster hung in a Greenpoint subway stop advertising a book about Jewish Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was vandalized with a swastika and the phrase “Die, Jew bitch!”

Stickers with swastikas and other hate speech were found in the neighborhood in January, prompting responses from several local city and state lawmakers.