Two people in their 20s found dead in Jerusalem apartment
Paramedics found the pair not breathing and without a pulse, declaring them dead at the scene; police open investigation
The bodies of two people in their twenties were found Saturday night in a Jerusalem apartment.
Paramedics and police were called to the home on Jabotinsky Street, where they found the two not breathing and without a pulse.
“We carried out medical examinations but we had no choice but to declare them dead,” a Magen David Adom first responder said.
The circumstances of the pair’s death were not immediately clear and no further details were given.
The police have opened an investigation.
For as little as $6 a month, you can help support our independent journalism — and enjoy special benefits and status as a Times of Israel Community member!
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments