Two people in their 20s found dead in Jerusalem apartment

The bodies of two people in their twenties were found Saturday night in a Jerusalem apartment.

Paramedics and police were called to the home on Jabotinsky Street, where they found the two not breathing and without a pulse.

“We carried out medical examinations but we had no choice but to declare them dead,” a Magen David Adom first responder said.

The circumstances of the pair’s death were not immediately clear and no further details were given.

The police have opened an investigation.