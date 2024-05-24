What Matters Now to Rav Doron Perez: Life after his hostage son’s death

Welcome to What Matters Now, a weekly podcast exploring one key issue currently shaping Israel and the Jewish World, hosted by deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan.

A month before the Hamas onslaught on Israel’s south that would claim the life of his son, Rav Doron Perez inked a deal to translate to Hebrew his English-language book, “The Jewish State From Opposition to Opportunity: A Vision for Unity in Israel and Why the World Needs It.”

In the book, the Johannesburg-born Executive Chairman of the Mizrachi World Movement, also a member of the board of the World Zionist Organization, aims to use an “old-new spiritual approach to the Jewish state,” in part to help bridge the country’s widening gaps.

And then, on October 7, the Perez family suffered a double blow in learning that eldest son Yonatan was injured and second child Daniel was missing. It was only after 163 days of uncertainty that the family learned that Daniel was indeed killed on that bloody Saturday after a heroic battle for the protection of Nahal Oz.

Now, Perez is reconciling this unmeasurable loss with his staunch Religious Zionism, even as some in Israel would give in to a very understandable anger and blame.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

This week on What Matters Now, we talk about the past almost eight months in which the family incrementally learned of Daniel’s fate.

What Matters Now podcasts are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by the Pod-Waves.

Check out the previous What Matters Now episode: