Woman lightly injured in stabbing at Supreme Court in Jerusalem

Police said Monday that a woman was lightly injured when she was stabbed in the hand in an incident at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem.

According to police, the attack was not terror related.

A female suspect was arrested on the scene and police have opened an investigation.

Channel 12 news reported that the incident took place at the entrance to the building.

The injured woman was treated on the scene by personnel from the Magen David Adom emergency services.