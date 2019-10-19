Yair Netanyahu calls to boycott firms that advertise on Israel’s top TV channels

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, on Friday called on Israelis to boycott businesses that advertise on Channels 12 and 13, accusing the country’s two most-watched stations of broadcasting “anti-Israel propaganda.”

In a tweet, the younger Netanyahu wrote: “Are you also furious about the anti-Israel propaganda on Channels 12 and 13? There’s a solution! A consumer boycott of all of the companies who advertise with them! Only if they get hit in their pocketbooks will they make some changes and add some Zionist voices!”

Netanyahu also shared a tweet by a user named Rami Kern, who set up a website that monitors the companies that advertise on the channels.

Kern said his effort was aimed at financially hurting and delegitimizing the news companies, and creating what he called a more balanced political media environment.

גם אתם רותחים מזעם על התעמולה האנטי ישראלית בערוצים 12 ו13? יש פיתרון! חרם צרכנים על כל עסק שמפרסם אצלם בפרסומות! רק אם יפגעו להם בכיס הם ישתנו ויכניסו קצת קולות ציוניים! https://t.co/A9qx8RieoG — Yair Netanyahu ???????? (@YairNetanyahu) October 18, 2019

Channel 12 was criticized by some on the Israeli right this week after its chief political analyst Amnon Abramovich and news anchor Oded Ben-Ami jokingly prayed Kaddish, the traditional Jewish prayer of mourning, to mark the “end of the Netanyahu era.”

The prime minister has also repeatedly criticized Channel 12, slamming the station for its extensive coverage of a series of criminal cases in which he is a suspect.

In August the premier also called on Israelis to boycott Channel 12 and its owner Keshet for its role in producing the HBO series “Our Boys,” which the premier called “anti-Semitic.”

In a Facebook post, Benjamin Netanyahu wrote that Israelis should stop watching the network for “its choice to tarnish us in the world with lies against the State of Israel.”

“Our Boys” tells the story of the gruesome murder of an Arab teen by Jewish extremists in 2014. The series was controversial in Israel for choosing to focus on that event while giving little attention to events that precipitated it — the kidnapping and murder of three Jewish teens in the West Bank.

Yair Netanyahu is a vocal right-wing activist on social media, and has in the past defended his father and repeatedly ignited controversies with inflammatory statements online.